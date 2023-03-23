A concert due to be given by two talented musicians in Grantham yesterday (Wednesday) had to be cancelled at the eleventh hour when the pianist fell and broke her wrist.

The last Grantham Music Club concert of the season was due to take place at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, yesterday evening, but pianist Junyan Chen fell and hurt her wrist before the concert.

She was due to duet with violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason, of the well known musical family from Nottingham.

Junyan Chen and Braimah Kanneh-Mason will now perform for Grantham Music Club in September after their concert was postponed. (63010071)

Maryann Nussey, of Grantham Music Club, said the concert has been postponed until September 27 and confirmed that all music club members would still be entitled to free entry.

She thanked the Guildhall Arts Centre for contacting members and those who had bought tickets to inform them the concert was postponed.

Junyan Chen was born in China in 2000 and began her piano studies aged six.

She has performed with a number of prestigious orchestras including the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra in 2017, Academy Symphony Orchestra in 2019.