An award-winning chamber trio are set to perform in Grantham soon.

The Larisa Piano Trio with Rosie Spinks will play on November 3 at Christchurch, Finkin Street, organised by the Grantham Music Club.

Starting from 7.30pm, tickets for adults will cost £15, with students admitted for free.

Christchurch in Finkin Street, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (52727061)

Consisting of Eliette Harris, Rosie Spinks and Jasmin Allpress, the Larisa Piano Trio are an award-winning chamber group, who formed in 2016 at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) in Manchester.

They currently hold the prestigious Christopher Rowland Chamber Music Ensemble of the Year Award, and were recently invited to play in Wigmore Hall in a masterclass with György Pauk.

The concert is free to Grantham Music Club members. Tickets are available from the Box Office, Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham (01476 406158), or on the door.