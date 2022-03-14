Grantham Music Festival has celebrated its Diamond Jubilee with a host of musical talent performing on stage in ChristChurch.

A week of musical performances has finished and will be topped by the Trophy winners’ presentation and concert on Saturday, March 26, in the Finkin Street church.

Festival patron Gill Charles said “What a privilege it has been to help Grantham Music Festival celebrate its Diamond Jubilee. After closing ChristChurch doors in March 2020 and then going into immediate lockdown, with a virtual festival in 2021, the Music Festival was once again able to open the doors on a live event last week.

“Small but perfectly formed, the musicians of Grantham and further afield provided a full and varied programme throughout the week; it truly was a festival not to be missed.

“The talent and skill of the performers showed just how much they, and we the audience, had missed live music. Yes, there were nerves but that is hardly surprising after masks, Zoom and lockdowns. These were soon overcome and the small, but evidently appreciative audience were soon enjoying a varied programme of music.

“It was a great pity more schools were not able to be involved this year, but I am sure they will be back in years to come. Grantham has a great musical tradition of varied choral singing and show-casing various instrumental groups both large and small. Schools taking part in the festival now ensures the musical future of the town.

“Every performer taking part gave a really convincing performance with a genuine smile on their face. They all gave the impression that they wanted to be a part of the festival.”

There were some notable performances, both instrumental and vocal, in particular Alfred Kendon who was equally at home on strings or piano – at only eleven, he is one to watch out for in the future, the Schofield sisters who sang their way through the week in a variety of vocal genres and one could not help but be impressed by the dexterity of Samuel Bickmore as he manipulated his sticks with great agility to The Foo Fighters and Toto.

Saturday evening saw the baritone voice of Samuel Davie stop the adjudicator, Nadia Hinson, in her tracks with his performances of Handel and Schubert – so much so that she put down her pen and just listened.

Nadia said: “It was a great opportunity for young musicians to showcase their skills – which were considerable. The festival provides a platform for musicians to make those valuable connections in gaining performance experience – and what a treat for the audience! Grantham has great talent.”

There is still an opportunity to celebrate this festival in its Diamond Jubilee year, at the Trophy winners’ presentation and concert on Saturday, March 26, at 7pm in ChristChurch, Finkin Street. Tickets are £5 on the door. Winning performers will receive their trophies from Yvonne Guymer ,nee Winter.

General secretary of the festival Elizabeth Bowskill said: “It was so wonderful to have live performances once again at the Festival, and from all the smiling faces it would seem that the performers also relished being able to sing or play their instruments to a bigger audience and in a larger space.

“The numbers entering were understandably lower than in previous years, but we hope that the message gets out there that Grantham Music Festival is going strong, and in this 60th anniversary year we thank the founding members (some of whom are still supporting the Festival) for their vision to make the Festival an annual event.”

