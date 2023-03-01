A music festival concluded at the weekend after its 27th year of being held.

The Colsterworth Music Festival, held from February 13 until February 26, took place across various venues displaying talent from sectors including music, dance, film and drama.

The number of those performing this year doubled, compared to less last year as it was the first festival back after lockdown.

Mia performing in the festival. (62714048)

Julia Kerby, chair of the festival, said: “It went really really well, as always. We’ve not had a bad one in 27 years. To see how it has grown in the 27 years is amazing.”

The festival showcases talent of any age and ability.

Alexa Thompson performing in the festival. (62714094)

The dance showcase was held at Grantham college from February 13 until February 17.

On Friday, February 24, the schools showcase was held at the Meres Leisure Centre and the film part was held at the Isaac Newton Memorial Hall.

Jessica Hall performing in the festival. (62714215)

The final part of the festival, which took place on February 25 and February 26, was the music and drama section.

This was held at three venues including the Methodist Church in Colsterworth, Colsterworth Primary School and the Isaac Newton Memorial Hall.

Ava Bull performing in the music festival. (62714499)

For Julia, the highlight was the film section of the festival as it had not formed part of the previous years of the festival.

She added: “Although it was the smallest part, the film was my highlight because I loved that evening.

Grace Scott performing in the festival. (62714507)

“It was such a relaxed evening. All of the films played for the audiences, all of the kids got popcorn and it was exactly like a cinema.”

Plans are already underway for next year’s festival as some of the venues have already been booked.

Emily Kennedy performing in the music festival. (62714729)

Julia and others involved are also looking to see how the festival can improve as “we’re not going to sit back and do the same thing every year”, added Julia.

Music students from Rock Vox Academy, based in Grantham, also competed in the festival and a number achieved first and second place in their music classes.

Elsie Griffin-Stiff performing in the music festival. (62714792)

Hayley Chapman, vocal coach and owner of the music academy, said: “I’m extremely proud of all my singers who took part in the festival getting up and performing is a big thing to do.

"They did excellently coming first, second and third in various categories and for some of them it was their first time performing.

Agathsa Yafai performing in the music festival. (62714965)

“It was a wonderful experience enjoyed by all and we look forward to going back next year.”

On Sunday, March 26, the music festival will be holding its 25th anniversary concert at Walton School, on Harlaxton Road.

Sophie Lewis performing in the festival. (62714980)

This concert was originally supposed to be held during the pandemic, but was postponed until now.

Selina Siregar performing in the festival. (62715029)

Rock Vox Academy students left to right: Darcey Brown and Katie Dillion (62715060)

Rock Vox Academy students left to right: Ava Bull, Mia Clegg, Indie Chapman and Grace Scott. (62715069)

Rock Vox Academy students left to right: Harmony, Aria and Indie Chapman (62715142)

Rock Vox Academy students left to right: Thea Fardell, Harriet Blomfield and George Blomfield (62715169)

Rock Vox Academy student Annabelle Clarke (62715246)

Rock Vox Academy student Angel Gerrard. (62715261)

The dance section of the festival. (62715293)

The dance section of the festival. (62715305)

Isabelle Perks, who was awarded the bursary award from the festival. (62715325)

This concert will display all of the talent performed during the festival.