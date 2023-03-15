The town’s 61st music festival saw over 450 musicians perform a range of music from beginner to diploma level, spanning a multitude of genres.

The Grantham Music Festival, which took part from Tuesday, March 7, until Saturday, March 12, showcased the musical talents of schools, instrumental groups, choirs and individual performers.

The festival saw wind, brass, piano and singing performed as well as folksong, opera, harp, electric guitar and much more.

Joseff Fraser performing in the Grantham Music Festival (62984893)

A spokesperson for the event said: “[The festival] was busy, vibrant and showcased the wonderful musical talent.

“With many people volunteering their time to make this another successful festival, there were stewards, calligraphers, door attendants, runners and many more, all working to ensure the legacy of the Grantham Music Festival can continue.

Elizabeth Bowskill performing at the Grantham Music Festival. (62986601)

“Of course behind the scenes there are also music teachers, accompanists and parents, which, without their encouragement, expertise and guidance we also wouldn’t have a festival.”

Lesley Shrigley- Jones, the adjudicator of the festival, was pleased to be at GMF in person this year.

This was after she took on the same role in 2021 as the first adjudicator for the virtual GMF.

She offered performers constructive advice and encouragement for them to build on their musical skills.

A trophy presentation and concert will take place on Saturday, March 18, at ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, at 7pm.

A selection of performers will be showcasing their winning performances.

The festival will welcome back Heidi Fardell, who has performed at the festival in the past, as she will be presenting the trophies.

She will also be performing on the night.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased on the door.