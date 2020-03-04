A music festival will be held in a town pub to showcase original music by local bands and raise money for charity.

Uncovered 2020 will take place on Sunday, March 8, at Edward’s in Grantham, from 2pm to around 9pm.

The mini festival will feature 10 bands with local connections covering an array of musical style from Indie rock to pop. All the music they play will be original.

Sunday's Uncovered festival at Edward's in Grantham. (30807870)

The festival is raising money for St Barnabas Hospice. Entry is free but donations can be made to the charity.

Hayley Chapman, a local singing teacher, has organised the event. She heads a group called Uncovered: Promoting Original Musicwhich represents over 70 original bands and helps them to get gigs in local venues. She said: “I am really pleased with the festival. Edward’s have been very supportive. I would like to do an even bigger music festival in future.”

The bands who will play Edward’s on Sunday are Hedgehog Reality, The Spoogs, Kill the Moon, Type Forty,Hayley’s own band Free 2 Decide, Rats Arse, Dr Fuzz, Future Theory, Jasper Cain and Side 2 Side Ska.