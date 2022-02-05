Organisers of the Grantham Music Festival say they are delighted to be back in person this year after a virtual festival in 2021.

2022 is a special year for the festival as it is celebrating its 60th anniversary. In addition to the usual classes there will be special classes celebrating the ‘60’s’ through the ages. Literature and certificates will be enhanced by the artwork of the winners of a special sticker competition.

The festival takes place from Monday, March 7, to Saturday, March 12 (inclusive), and everyone is welcome to attend to listen to the musicians’ performances. The festival takes place in ChristChurch, Finkin Street. Entry for each session is £2 (£3 for an all-day ticket) payable on the door.

Grantham Preparatory School pupils perform at the Grantham Music Festival in 2020. (31389519)

Committee member Elizabeth Bowskill said: “Please do come along – the performers need an audience, and you are sure to have an enjoyable couple of hours as well.

“The programme we are producing for this special year will have additional features in it, including testimonials, memories shared by former participants.

“Do you remember performing as a child, or an adult, sometime in the last 60 years, perhaps as a soloist, or part of a school or church choir or an instrumental group? If so and you wish to share your memories, it need only be a few words and we will include it in the programme. Simply email on gmfgensecretary@gmail.com or message us via Facebook. We are also looking for anyone who might still have a Grantham Music

Festival Programme from 1969 – it appears just that year is missing from our collection.

“There is also still an opportunity to advertise your school or business in the programme. Please get in touch as before on gmfgensecretary@gmail.com”

Once again the committee is offering bursaries of £100 to any performers who have entered the festival and performed. The decision will be made at the end of the festival week. The deadline for those bursary applications is Friday, March 4. Full details are at www.granthammusicfestival.co.uk

Elizabeth added: “Grantham Music Festival has been the starting point of some notable local talent, now making their living on the musical stage.

“Our trophy presentation will be followed by a concert showcasing some of those past performers and it will take place on Saturday, March 26, at 7pm with guest presenter Yvonne Guymer (née Winter), herself a former performer at the Grantham Music Festival.”