Grantham Music Festival will be celebrating its diamond (60th) anniversary in March 2022.

The festival committee says the virtual version of the 2021 festival was a great success with 180 performances, many from newcomers, and it is hoping for a good number of entries in 2022 to help celebrate the milestone.

There are plans to include an extra special category in the 2022 Festival which will be revealed in the Syllabus in October.

The festival will be held between Monday, March 7 and Saturday, March 12 2022, followed by a trophy presentation and celebratory concert on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

In the meantime young performers and any young budding artists are being asked to design a special sticker to celebrate the 60 Diamond years as a festival. Details of the competition can be found on the Grantham Music Festival Facebook page or at www.granthammusicfestival.co.uk/

The annual general meeting of the Grantham Music Festival will take place on Wednesday, July 7, at 7 pm in the parlour of Christchurch in Finkin Street and is open to the public.

On Friday, July 30, at 7.30 pm, Grantham Choral Society, Grantham Music Club and Grantham Music Festival committees are jointly organising a Community Concert in St Wulfram’s with proceeds being split between the parish church and the NHS. This should be an evening of music with a feelgood choice of programme for everyone to enjoy. There will be performances from Jake Muffett, Helen Winter, Agatha Parkin and Dr Tim Williams along with members of the Church choir.

On Saturday, October 9, at 7 pm in Christchurch, there will be a Grantham Music Festival Fundraising Concert featuring performers who participated in the 2020 and 2021, with interval drinks and a raffle