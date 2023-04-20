An evening of music has raised £1,359 for town charity the Naomi Fund.

Around 200 people attended the Music Night in memory of Allan and Naomi Fardell at Grantham College refectory on Saturday (April 15).

The audience was entertained by local singer Terry Carey, female vocalist Connie Bolton and the five-piece band Music Masters who played songs from the 1950s and '60s.

The Music Masters. (63651305)

Organiser and compere for the evening, Brian Duller, said: "It was a great turnout and a good night. It was so good we have asked Connie, Terry and the band to come back and play for us next year."

Naomi was born in 1997 and was found to have severe congenital heart defects and other health problems. After initial diagnosis at Grantham Kingfisher Ward and an immediate life saving operation at Glenfield, Naomi was referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Connie Bolton. (63651309)

Terry Carey. (63651307)

Over the next two and a half years Naomi had constant life-saving operations and treatment, but unfortunately died at Glenfield.

Proceeds from the night will go to St Barnabas Hospice and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children.