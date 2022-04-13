A charity night has raised £3,103 to be shared between three charities.

Rob Dixon organised the night which was held at Finkin's on Saturday to support the charities Don’t Lose Hope, BHive Community and Naomi Fund.

Singer and musician Dom Brister entertained on the night.

Dom Brister sings at Finkins. (56039508)

Rob said: "Thank you to all that came and parted with their hard earned money to support the three local charities I selected. It was an amazing night, actually it was an incredible night, supported by all that attended. The place was buzzing.

"A special thank you to the extremely talented Mr Dom Brister, who has an amazing voice and crowd interaction and had the dance floor full all night.

"Also to Karen Middleton and Team Finkin's for the amazing buffet and service all during the night. The finale of them dancing to Dom’s singing on the bar was simply an incredible end to the evening.

"And finally thanks to all that attended and help me raise over £3,000 for my selected charities."