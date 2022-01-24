A charity music night is set to take place to raise money for three worthy charities.

Dom Brister will be performing in a night of music to help raise money for The Place2Bee, Naomi Fund and Don't Lose Hope.

The night will take place at Finkin's on High Street, Grantham from 7pm until 11:30pm on Saturday, April 9.

Poster for the Charity Music Night (54369727)

Rob Dixon, local fundraiser and organiser of the night, said: "Every penny raised on the night will be for three local amazing charities.

"For Don’t Lose Hope every £20 raised provides a one-hour counselling session to those that need help and support at a time in their lives when experiencing situations, they need professional assistance with.

"Since forming only five months ago, The Place2Bee has prevented six male suicides and changed / assisted so many men in Grantham and surrounding areas, a lot is planned for 2022 to grow the offering and funds raised will assist this.

"The Naomi Fardell Fund is an extremely long-established charity, and was formed by Michelle Fardell and Dean Fardell who daughter passed at very young age following several very serious health conditions.

"They have raised many thousands of pounds for charities including Great Ormond Street Hospital, The Kingfisher Childrens Ward, and Glenfield Hospital, as Naomi spent time in all three locations during her young years."

Tickets for the night also include a buffet, and can be purchased by emailing Rob Dixon at rob19561@hotmail.co.uk