Music school planned for Grantham

A London couple relocating to Grantham have submitted plans for a music school in the town centre.

Sophie Hoskins has applied to open the small, private music school in a former estate agents at 1 Watergate.

Her application said lessons would not normally start until after school, during term time and would normally finish by 8pm, though there could be some adult classes after 12-noon.

There would be piano teaching, guitar and other instruments as the school grows. Eventually, she also hopes to install a small recording studio to give young musicians access to technology to help make commercial quality music demos.

The thick walls of the building, the application continued, should mean no problems with sound pollution to neighbouring properties. Parking problems would not be caused either as no more than ten spaces would be needed by its students. Several part-time music teachers would also be employed.

Sophie, a former senior communicaions professional, would run the admin side of the school. Her partner Alan Osler, a music teacher of 15 years who has ran similar schools in London, would run the teaching side.

Sophie added: “We are very keen to become part of the community within Grantham, liaising with schools, as appropriate, and other local organisations to put on music concerts, undertake charity work, and support local activities.”