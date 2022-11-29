Young musicians from a Grantham music school showcased their skills in a performance last week.

On Friday, November 25, over 30 students from the Blue Cat Music School, performed at Christchurch in Finkin Street, Grantham.

The musicians, both children and adults, played a range of instruments including piano, trumpet, cello, ukulele and guitar for their audience.

Alan Osler, director of Blue Cat, said: "It was brilliant to see so many of our students perform so well in front of so many people.

"It was difficult to choose winners out of such a high level of performers - we had to give two extra prizes in the end. There are some really talented young musicians in this town."

This was the first concert the music school has held, due to restrictions around the pandemic.

Prizes were given out to the top three players of the night.

The first prize trophy went to nine-year-old Jivanraj Vijayaraj, who played Angelfish on piano. Second place went to Edith Brittain, 10, who played Stand by Me on ukulele and third place went to Hariharan Balamurugan, 14, who played Prelude on classical guitar.

Honourable mentions were given to Agnes McGorty, 12, who played Seven Nation Army on electric guitar with his band and also Trinity Terry, 11, for playing Salut D’amour on piano.

The prizes were presented by deputy mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington and his wife Mary.

Blue Cat Music School is located on Watergate and opened four years ago.