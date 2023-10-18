A Ropsley musical duo have been shortlisted as a finalist for an award.

The Chapel Hill Duo, featuring couple Jaya Hanley and Sarah James, have been shortlisted for Best Musical Act in the East Midlands in The Wedding Industry Awards 2023.

The duo features Jaya on the violin and Sarah on the cello.

The Chapel Hill Duo, featuring Jaya Hanley (left) and Sarah James (right).

Jaya said it is “wonderful” and “very exciting” to be shortlisted.

He added: “It’s really lovely to be recognised by our clients for the care that we put into performance and all we really want is to make people happy.

“It would be wonderful [to win].

“The awards are just a representation of the people we have made happy.”

Jaya and Sarah first met in 2011 where they both attended Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London.

In 2015, they both graduated with first class honours performance degrees.

The following November the pair got engaged and married in March 2022.

Although they are based in the East Midlands, they spend their time touring and playing events across the country.

The Wedding Industry Awards, established in 2011, are the only regional and national client-voted and expert judged awards in the UK for the wedding industry.