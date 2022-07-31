A Grantham born musical artist has released his second album, which is made from sample sounds from the internet.

Randy Troll, also known as Paul Southgate, released his newest album When the Grotto Leaks on July 22.

Paul was born in Grantham but now lives in Aalst in Belgium.

The artwork for When the Grotto Leaks. (58159679)

He said: "The album was made during winter 2020-21, Covid furlough and lockdown times.

"I can get inspired in an instant. A little idea, a theme or even just some words is enough to get started.

"I think there’s more colour, playfulness and humour in this album as reaction to the isolation and the seasonal bleakness."

This is Paul's second album, after he released his first album named Trails of the Unexpected in 2020.

Paul plays homage to his home town in this new album as track 10 is called 'Would You Recommend Grantham?'

He added: "I’ve no idea how it highlights Grantham, to be honest.

"It’s rather abstract. The Grantham element is intended more as a bit of fun for friends and myself."

Paul's music is from a collection of sample sounds from the internet which could include recordings from TV shows, adverts, concerts etc.

The tracks on the album include:

1. Under The Glitter Sun

2. The Astrological Trapeze

3. Kymer Rouge Of Cool

4. Redundant Pause

5. Kneel, Tenant!

6. Warlord Of Oriental Darkness

7. Brain E. Poseur

8. Free Plastic Diamonds

9. Love 40

10. Would You Recommend Grantham?

11. The Chaotic Mean

12. Smalltown Bypass

13. Ligeti Beats Randy On Poin

Paul concluded: "I have a couple more albums under other aliases ready for release this year!

"Together with my friend Kwinten, I also make techno as Chaos Culte and cosmic disco as The Trappists.

"And, of course, a third Randy Troll album!"

You can listen to Randy Troll's new album and his other music on YouTube Music , Deezer, or Apple Music.

When The Grotto Leaks is also available to listen to on YouTube.