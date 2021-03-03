A local business owner who provides interactive music classes has been named as an award finalist.

Andreas Alkiviades, who runs Jo Jingles South Lincolnshire & Rutland, is a finalist for the 'Male Entrepreneur of the Year' category of the Club Hub Awards 2021.

Jo Jingles has been running fun and interactive music, singing and movement classes for babies and preschool age children throughout the UK for over 25 years.

Andreas Alkiviades runs the local Jo Jingles service. (34166945)

The national franchise business has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but providers are now preparing for a safe return to classes after April 12.

The Club Hub award finalists were announced on March 1, with awards offered across 15 categories and a special one off Lockdown Achievement Award. 97 finalists have been shortlisted (six per category) from over 1,000 applications.

The Club Hub Awards are the only national awards for activity providers with entry by application form only, no voting.

The awards are independently judged by a panel of expert judges, most of whom are children’s activity professionals or specialists in their field.

The judges will select winners based on their commitment to excellence, innovation and growth of their business, demonstrated through their business performance, achievements, brand values and passion for what they do.

Andreas said: "I am so excited [to be named as] a finalist at the Club Hub 2021 Awards!

"This past year has been incredibly challenging for a lot of businesses and for my work to be recognised by sector experts, it has given me the boost [that I] needed to continue the hard work and commitment to my business and all my customers."

Award winners will be announced at the Club Hub Event 2021, on Saturday September 18, set to take place at the Macdonald Burlington Hotel, Birmingham.

The event is designed to help activity providers to grow their business through insight and tips on social media, brand awareness, marketing, franchising, sales, customer service and everything involved in running a kids club.

Tessa Robinson, Founder and Director of Club Hub UK, said: "I am so very excited for the Club Hub 2021 Awards! This past year has been incredibly challenging and I think it's the boost that lots of providers need for all their amazing hard work and commitment to their business.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the finalists on social media and celebrating the fantastic children's activities industry".

For details on Jo Jingles classes in South Lincs and Rutland area contact Andreas on 07590 434016 and for further afield visit www.jojingles.com