A performing arts company recently held a talent show that showcased the children’s “amazing” talent.

Performing Arts, in Grantham, has welcomed over 60 children each week into its musical theatre classes.

At the weekend, the children from the classes performed in a show.

Philippa Nixon, owner of the business, said: “We had children as young as four singing songs from musicals such as the Sound of Music and Mary Poppins.

“The older children showed a range of talent, featuring performances from The Greatest Showman, Six the Musical, The Lion King and ABBA.

“We had an incredible show host, which was one of the children from our classes, who has been with us for over two and a half years.

“The show was a great success with a lot of emotional parents, honoured staff and most of all very proud children.”

Performing Arts offers musical classes to children over four years old at the Barrowby Memorial Hall every week.

Philippa is “very excited” that the children will be performing its next production of Snow White next month.

There are a few spaces in classes and anyone with a child that may be interested can get in touch with Philippa by email at performingstars0@gmail.com.