A musician who was born and raised in Grantham has released a new single dedicated to peace in Ukraine.

Bujana Kopliku, 18, also known as Boo, dedicated the single 'Don't Give Up' to the conflict in Ukraine, and is raising funds through sales made from the track on iTunes and Amazon Music.

Since its release, the single has been played on BBC Introducing, won Track of the Week, and on Sunday, March 20 it will be played on the Late Show with Jack Rafferty at 10pm, followed by an interview with Boo.

Boo Kopliku (55531509)

Don't Give Up was written by Boo in her early teens, around the time she recorded her first song, Somewhere A Melody.

The single is about not losing hope and believing in a brighter tomorrow, but the current War in Ukraine has allowed Boo to see the song she had written years ago through a new lens.

The scenes of suffering from Ukraine in recent weeks have impacted Boo, with the war and plight of refugees hitting home for her and her family, as her father had to leave his homeland in northern Albania during the civil uprisings during the Kosovo War.

Boo says she wanted to use her music platform to raise awareness of the conflict and to encourage people to donate towards the humanitarian efforts being made to help the people of Ukraine, both those fleeing and who remain in the country.

Boo Kopliku's new single, Don't Give Up (55531514)