A former Grantham schoolboy will be releasing new music next month.

Former Dudley House and then King's School student, Drew Thomas, will be releasing his EP Daybreak on Friday, February 11.

The EP was produced with Natt Webb in Nottingham, and takes inspiration from The Killers, Radiohead and Bon Iver.

Daybreak will be released next month (54382533)

Drew said: "For as long as I can remember, I've always compared myself to everyone else.

"Whether someone is more successful than me, better looking than me, funnier, happier; it's a habit I've never been able to shift.

"Daybreak is about learning to love yourself."

Musician Drew Thomas (54382536)

Drew wrote the EP over a period of time when his mum was sick in hospital, and penned the tracks to his new EP whilst staying back at his parents house.

He added: "I developed a routine where I'd wake up, walk my dog up to the highest point of town and then sit in my old bedroom and write whatever came to me.

"This cycle happened for a few months and a common theme became apparent around all the music I was writing; the battle between me and my brain about the artist I wanted to be versus the jealous creator who compared everything he did to everyone else."

Following the release of his EP, Drew will be playing his first two headline shows this February in London on February 17 and Nottingham on February 19.

Musician Drew Thomas (54382539)

Listen to Daybreak here.