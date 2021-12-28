A musician is swapping the choir stalls and the conductor’s podium for the open road to walk 1,000 miles for charity, from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Guy Turner, who sings in the Cathedral Choir at Southwell Minster and is conductor of Bingham Choral Society, will undertake this challenge between late July and early October next year.

He will be mainly walking alone, although on some days friends will join him for short distances.

Guy Turner walking in the Welsh hills. (53722933)

He will be meeting all the costs of the trip himself, and seeking sponsorship to raise money for four charities:

• Awards for Young Musicians which supports talented young musicians from low-income families throughout the UK.

• Bingham and District Choral Society, which is a non-audition choir of 90 local voices.

Guy with the Bingham Choral Society in concert. (53722920)

• Framework, the charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people throughout the East Midlands.

• Southwell Minster, specifically for the development of the Minster’s outdoor spaces in line with its role as an Eco-Cathedral.

His initial target is to raise at total of £10,000 to be split between the charities. though he hopes that the final total will be a lot more.

Sponsors will be able to choose which charity or charities they support.

The route from Land’s End to John O’Groats. (53722915)

Guy said: "I watch a lot of television quizzes and the question master often asks ‘what would you do if you won the jackpot?’ One day I asked myself that question and straight away I realised I would like to walk Land’s End to John O’Groats.

"In fact, I found a reference in my 1971 diary to wanting to do this!

"Now is the time. Coupled with this desire is the opportunity to raise money for the Minster and Bingham Choral, as well as two other charities close to my heart."

From January 27, six months before the walk starts, Guy will be sharing updates about the project on his website, and you can find out more about his plans and how to sponsor him.