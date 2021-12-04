A care home handyman has written a Christmas song to raise money to buy dementia equipment and trips out for the residents.

Shaun Muffett, a local musician and handyman for Apple Trees Care Home, wrote the song as part of a Christmas song competition.

The song, called "That's What Christmas Means to Me", is inspired by what everyone has been through over the last two years, as well as appreciating the important things at Christmas, such as spending time with loved ones.

Shaun's song will raise money for the amenity fund at Apple Trees, which is based in Arlington Gardens, Grantham.

The amenity fund helps to buy dementia equipment and days out for the residents to enjoy.

Shaun has also helped organise various charity music gigs around the town throughout the year.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/appletrees