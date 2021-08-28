Muzzle training is not just for bad pets

Column by Sara Barnes of Who Lets Your Dog Out?

If you see a dog in the street that is wearing a muzzle, what is your first thought? I suspect for many people it is that the dog is vicious, or dangerous. This is not always the case and personally I am an advocate for all dogs and cats to be muzzle trained and it re-introduced to the pets on a regular basis.

Yes, some dogs need to wear a muzzle out in public due to their breed, others just don’t like other dogs, or certain breeds/colours, like us humans who have likes and dislikes, our pets are the same. Wearing a muzzle can also protect the dog from doing damage to themselves or other pets.

Other dogs wear muzzles to stop them scavenging when they are out, nothing to do with them being a danger to others, just a little greedy and not understanding what can be very bad for their health.

If your pet is injured it is likely they are going to lash out when they are in extreme pain. Being able to put a muzzle on the pet without stressing them out too much would enable a vet or pet first aider to provide medical assistance to the animal without the risk of being bitten.

While I am writing about muzzles I really want to highlight the point that if you need to muzzle your pet and are exercising them please do not use a fabric muzzle, please use a cage muzzle. Fabric muzzles are designed to be used for short periods of time, normally to assess and treat injuries. They also, when fitted

correctly, do not allow pets to pant or drink/eat. Panting is obviously important for dogs and cats as it is their way of cooling down.

Cage muzzles allow pets to eat, drink and pant whilst wearing them. If you decide to get a muzzle for your pet please make sure it fits correctly and that you follow the introduction tips usually included in the packaging. It is not a case of just putting it on your pet.

Find out more at www.wholetsyourdogoutuk.com