'My hard work is not recognised – and no one at KGGS cares'

I would first like to say that some of my teachers at my former school have been nothing short of outstanding, but nevertheless, I thought I’d add my voice to the cacophony of noise arising from KGGS’s astoundingly poor handling of A-level results day.

I, too, was offered absolutely zero support from the school who, before lockdown, claimed that I would be given ‘as generous a grade as possible’, and did all they could to quell my worries.

Sadly, looking back, it is exceedingly clear that these assurances were simply made to pacify myself and the huge number of my fellow students who were (quite rightly, it transpires) concerned that some teachers and senior staff members would give them unfairly low grades.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School. (40968432)

To be honest, I feel that I can offer a unique perspective compared to the other submissions the Journal has had in, because, whilst others around me have expressed shock and disappointment in the school’s handling of our A-level exam results, I view it as an utterly predictable end to my time at KGGS.

This is, of course, the same school that underpredicted me for nine out of 11 of my GCSE subjects (my predictions ranged from grades 4-7, whilst my actual results were all from 7-9), and yet again decided to give me low predicted grades at A-level, which caused me to miss out on an offer to study at my dream university.

Their refusal to acknowledge the extent of the ineptitude shown (evidenced by the multitude of people denied support from the school for an appeal on their grades) is at the expense of us, the students, with several of us feeling almost laughably let down.

This is exemplified by our reliance on hearsay and gossip suggesting an admittance by a senior staff member of deliberately being harsh when awarding some grades, in order to avoid downgrades by the now defunct algorithm, in the place of actual communication.

I’m sure you can imagine how overjoyed we were to hear this information, and to know that the people who were supposed to be optimistic and positive about our future cared more about outwitting such worthy opponents as Boris Johnson and Gavin Williamson than they did about our future.

As I have said above, this is, of course, hearsay – but in the absence of any real correspondence with the school, paired with certain staff members’ obvious ineptitude and disdain for their students, I am sadly inclined to believe it.

I refer you to the fact that in a response written to my parents’ inquiry about appeals, I was not even afforded the dignity of being referred to by the correct name. I ask you, how is it fair that people who cannot even be bothered to learn what I’m called are in charge of a grade that decides my future? I believe this serves as a perfect summary of the disregard and contempt I was treated with by the school following this disaster of a results day, and it makes me feel incredibly unimportant. The fact that they don’t even know my name, after seven years at that school, is extremely hurtful, exacerbating my anger and devastation at their lack of care for my results.

It is evident that I am not alone in feeling this way. I feel that my hard work has not been recognised, and worse, that no one really cares.

I never wanted to be the type of student that publicly bemoans their teachers, but I feel forced into doing so, since the local news seems to be the only entity willing to listen to and act on the student body’s frustration.

The absolute cherry on top of everything I have just discussed, in my opinion, was my group of friends being practically asked to leave by a senior member of staff on results day whilst waiting for someone to go through clearing. Clearly, an early home time and avoidance of a late lunch was more important to them than their students. Who can blame them? McDonald’s is open again at last!

All in all, I feel I am leaving the school not as a ‘rounded and accomplished young woman’, but as a massive underachiever – not according to my teachers, though, they’re just pleased I hit my ‘target grades’.

Jane Doe (although I might as well just sign off with my real name, since clearly no one at school would

recognise it)

Name supplied, by email

Read more EducationGranthamOpinion