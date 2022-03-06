As I write (Monday) the brave people of Ukraine continue to stand tall against unprovoked Russian aggression and I salute the men and women laying down their lives for freedom, says Councillor Lee Steptoe, deputy leader of the Labour Group on SKDC.

My heart also goes out to their loved ones who can only look on with horror in the UK and around the world. There are early signs that dictator Putin may have bitten off more than he can chew with Europe already uniting with America to introduce hopefully crippling economic sanctions, with the Rouble crashing.

Much closer to home, I was amused to read SKDC leader Kelham Cook’s column a couple of weeks ago. Coun Cook informed us of what we can ‘look forward to’ in our district. What he didn’t mention, of course, is the cost of living crisis that his party is massively contributing to. Gas/electric bills up in April by over 50%, Council Tax up by 5%, inflation at a thirty year high, National Insurance up 1.25p in the pound next month, fuel prices at the pump through the roof, rents sky high. Enjoy yourselves everybody!

Labour Group deputy leader on SKDC Lee Steptoe. (55238990)

I have had a very positive response to my comments in the Journal about the terrible conditions that many of the SKDC tenants in Earlesfield (and other wards) are living in. Some of the stories are grim and were told on the back of alleged corruption in the council’s housing department.

Just as a flavour, an 80-year-old lady has been forced to move out of her property for over three months and counting due to boiler failure. She has been told that asbestos checks must take place before a new boiler can be fitted. Severe damp and mould have gone unremedied for years. Charity Shelter say that 20% of council renters suffer ill health due to conditions they live in. One message from a parent of several seriously ill children (not helped by mould) simply said, ‘Thank you for sticking up for us.’

The other huge problem is simple lack of council housing: there are 1.2 million on the waiting list in England, of which 1,376 are in our district, with 26 people homeless and hundreds sofa surfing. In 2019 Coun Cook promised 500 new council properties within 5 years. So far, we’ve had less than 30, with 67 budgeted for in 2022-23. This is the hollow reality of Tory ‘levelling up.’

Remember that at next year’s SKDC elections.