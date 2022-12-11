'Such an expensive afternoon to be so let down' writes reader Christine King about a festive trail at Belvoir Castle. She writes:

With reference to the Engine Yard event held at Belvoir Castle – it was a total shambles!

The ice rink which was booked to time did not run to time and left my granddaughter in tears as there were no boots her size for her to wear.

Belvoir Castle (58537588)

The person who was running it said to complain to the castle as it wasn’t his fault that people didn’t come off after their time was up.

The service in the café was laughable,or should I say appalling! Absolute chaos!

And as for Santa and his enchanted trail...my lounge is longer than the enchanted trail, the whole thing was thrown together!

Such an expensive afternoon to be so let down.

I must say, though, I was not surprised; it seems that it is to be expected from the Belvoir estate.