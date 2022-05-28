Once again, I was proud to review the council’s achievements over the last 12 months at our AGM last week, says Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

Despite the battles of the last year, and significant challenges still to come, this review, from each area of the council’s executive, shows that we have been steadfastly delivering on our manifesto pledges. And not only that, but we have adapted and improved services and facilities too.

Over the last year we have helped businesses to grow and diversify through our own grant schemes, as well as supporting them to access other available funding.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (55260989)

We’ve been leading the way on environmental issues. We held the county’s first climate summit, have significantly reduced our carbon emissions as a council and are now looking at how we can support the wider county to do the same.

We’re helping children have the best possible start in life. We have a great track record of providing outstanding children’s services in Lincolnshire, and our continued hard work has really positive impacts on the lives of Lincolnshire children and their families.

A visit by Ofsted inspectors praised the council for ensuring families receive the right help at the right time, with a clear focus on the needs of the children.

Our continued investment in schools for those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities has delivered a new school, alongside improvements at existing sites, creating additional places and better facilities.

We have also earmarked £1.5m for the creation of two new children’s homes in the county, providing residential care for 12 to 18-year-olds with an emphasis on creating a domestic and homely environment for them.

The council will allocate more than £200m for the day-to-day care of adults in Lincolnshire, but, on top of this, we are also ready to invest a further £12m over the next few years on the development of extra care housing for older people and community support for adults with a disability.

We know how important it is for residents of our county to be confident in our roads for connectivity and transport, so we are investing heavily in our highways network.

Before next year’s budget, we will again be talking to government about the importance of re-instating our road maintenance funding and ideally increasing it to improve the quality of our roads in the face of increasing costs.

We firmly believe that having more local decision making and accountability is critical to help Lincolnshire thrive. In short, local knowledge and understanding helps us make sure public money is allocated and spent in the best way for our residents. That is why we are pursuing a devolution deal for the Greater Lincolnshire area, with our priority being to secure a deal as soon as we can.

As the last year clearly shows, we have a strong track record of delivering well for residents and believe further money and powers from national government would truly be in trusted hands.