Mystery surrounds closure of Grantham Clothing Company

One of Grantham’s largest suppliers of school uniforms has closed its doors, just weeks before the new school year is due to start in September.

Grantham Clothing Company, in Dysart Road, which specialised in school uniforms, has been closed for business since July 1. Its website and Facebook page is also down.

Despite repeated attempts by the Journal to make contact, the company has refused to comment.

Grantham Clothing Company, taken last week before signage was removed. (13244342)

A parent who asked to remain anonymous contacted the Journal after being unable to purchase a uniform for her son.

She said: “My son goes to Cliffedale Primary School and there are no other suppliers of the uniform. Obviously this time of year parents are looking to get new uniform for September.”

A spokesperson from Cliffedale confirmed that Grantham Clothing had always supplied their uniform, and added that the business appears to have "disappeared".

The primary school has managed to come up with another solution.

They said: “One of our suppliers has managed to track down the mill that makes the tartan used for our unique skirts. They have negotiated for them to continue making them. We will be informing our parents by the end of today (Friday).

“The school has also got a very good second hand uniform system in place through the Parents and Friends Association (PFA).

“We have always had a good relationship with Grantham Clothing but they just seem to have disappeared.

“We never expected this to happen.

“It’s been very stressful for parents especially the parents of the new reception children due to start in September who want to get the uniform sorted.”

247 Clothing Direct Ltd, a trading division of Grantham Clothing, located at Withambrook Park Industrial Estate, has confirmed that it is providing uniforms for a handful of primary schools in the area and has notified those schools to inform the parents.

Before moving to premises on the Autumn Park trading estate on Dysart Road in 2017, Grantham Clothing had been located on the corner of London Road and Cambridge Street for more than 80 years.