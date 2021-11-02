A crochet postbox topper is raising smiles in a village near Grantham.

The crocheted scene, depicting the popular poem “The Owl and the Pussy-cat” by Edward Lear, has been placed on top of a postbox on Bowbridge Gardens Bottesford.

It’s the latest creation from the mystery crocheter.

Owl and the Pussycat (52772306)

Karen Carter, who also lives on Bowbridge Gardens, is hoping to thank the person behind the toppers.

She said: “Unfortunately we don’t know who creates them. There’s also a Facebook page called ‘Random acts of Crochet Kindness’ and I put a thank you on there as this person regularly updates our postbox - we had a lovely one for Baby Loss Awareness.

“A lot of the people remain anonymous - a bit like a Banksy of the crochet world. This person makes us smile and many others with their works of art. It brings smiles and lots of joy to us and people in the local village.

Owl and the pussycat (52772310)

"We hope their will be another creation and can’t wait to see it.”

‘Random Acts of Crochet Kindness’ is a Facebook group set up for anyone that wants to share an act of kindness to help build a community of kind acts and make the world a bit brighter. It’s mainly for crochet anyone who has gone out of their way to make another person smile is welcome.