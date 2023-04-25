A nail training academy owner has won a first place award in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Jade Mullin, who launched the Jade Mullin Academy in 2021, won first place in the Education Excellence Award category at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Jade said: “It is absolutely amazing feeling to win this award.

“I always wanted to make sure that from my experience that I use this to bring excellent training for future students.”

Jade was unable to attend the award night in Birmingham last week.

Jade, who lives in Grantham, qualified as a nail technician in 2019 before she trained as an educator with Glitterbells, a leading UK nail brand and training academy.

She then went on to open her training academy, which is based in Lindpet House in Market Place, in 2021.

Jemma Louise, a home-based salon owner in Grantham, also achieved success in the awards after she was voted third best in the East Midlands for hair extensions.

The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon, in London Road, was also shortlisted for Brow Technician of the Year in the awards.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards is an annual event that celebrates those in the industry across the country.