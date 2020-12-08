The names of two Grantham schools will change in January, parents were told today (Tuesday).

The Bluecoat Meres primary and secondary schools – formerly St John's and St Hugh's – will become The West Grantham Primary Academy and The West Grantham Secondary Academy, both Church of England.

It comes as the Government called on Nottinghamshire-based Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Multi Academy Trust (SNMAT) to support West Grantham Academies Trust, which runs the schools. They will join from January 1.

Anna Martin. Photo: Louise Brimble (41874193)

The schools were called 'Bluecoat' when they came under the umbrella of Nottingham-based Archway Learning Trust, but this partnership failed just months later.

In a letter sent to parents this morning, SNMAT chief executive Chris Moodie said: "The board of trustees were keen that the new name could be a source of pride in the local area, and also signal a departure from a recent partnership that didn’t work out."

Mr Moodie said uniforms would not change after parents expressed concern that a new name would result in expense. Signage around the school will be changed.

Both schools will be led by executive headteacher Anna Martin, who will divide her time between Grantham and the Magnus Academy in Newark.

SNMAT has 14 academies in Nottinghamshire and describes its main aims as making sure that "all we do is in the best interests of the pupils, families and communities which we serve" and "underpinned by our core Christian values".