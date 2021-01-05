The organisers of a new wood created in Redmile celebrated when it was officially named with an oak tree planting by local BBC Nottingham presenter Mark Dennison.

The planting of Peacock Wood started on Saturday, December 5, and has continued every weekend since, with more than 50 groups of families coming from across the parish of Plungar, Barkestone and Redmile to plant a tree.

A total of 80 children from Redmile CofE Primary School attended the site before the Christmas break with each class planting their tree.

At the naming ceremony of Peacock Wood in Redmile are, from left, Jane Noad, Sarah McClure, Jane Reed, BBC radio Nottingham's Mark Dennison, John Reed and Paddy Williams. (43817011)

Local secondary children have been helping with the technology as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award; Abigail McClure created an information pack for each tree and Lily Noad has created an archive of the work for ‘Making Peacock Wood’, with photos and names of families who planted a tree.

The trees were given by The Woodland Trust as part of their drive for ‘Free trees for schools and communities’ and included over 260 trees native to the UK.

Paddy Williams, age 84, who came up with the idea for the wood, explained his motivation: “I have lived in Redmile for over 50 years and have always wanted to create a community space for the children and adults in the parish to get together and learn about nature.

Mark Dennison, left, of BBC Radio Nottingham, and Paddy Williams, lead organiser for Peacock wood. (43817050)

"I am really excited that my dream has come to life and can’t wait until we can hold community activities at the wood.”

Following the planting of the wood, there will be further work to create a community space for the parish. This will include building a new bridge over the stream, creating pathways, installing picnic tables, planting bulbs and wildflower meadows and building bird boxes, bug & hedgehog hotels and bat boxes.

The organisers have been fund-raising to be able to create the wood of Paddy’s dreams and to date have raised close to £1,000.

Paddy Williams, lead organiser of Peacock Wood, planting a tree with a local family, left to right, Mac (11), Finley (7) and Scarlett (9) Armstrong.(43817090)

The trees planted included English oak, crab apple, silver birch, blackthorn, dog rose, dogwood, downy birch, goat willow, hawthorn, hazel, holly and rowan.

Planting was organised to be Covid-19 aware with families going to plant a tree in their bubble. Originally the planting of the wood was going to take two weekends to complete but has taken two months to allow for social distancing.