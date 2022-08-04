People will get the chance to journey back to the Napoleonic era this weekend.

Belvoir Castle is set to host its fifth historical-themed Belvoir Revisited event of the year on Saturday and Sunday (August 6 and 7), this time themed around the Napoleonic Wars in the early 19th Century.

Visitors can take a journey back in time to the era that the fourth castle at Belvoir was built and learn about the Napoleonic battles that transpired during the Regency Period between 1803 and 1815.

The previous Napoleonic event was enjoyed by all. Credit: Jon at Instinctive Photography (58398063)

The event takes place between 11am and 4pm, with tickets costing £18 per adult, £9 for four to 16-year-olds and £49 for a family ticket. Admission includes castle and garden entry.

You can purchase tickets on the day of the event from the ticket office or by visiting https://www.belvoircastle.com/napoleonic-weekend/.

The event will be hosted by the 21eme Ligne, the re-enactment society of the French 21st Regiment, with living history acts, regency dances and battle sequences, including live weapons and gunpowder, all on offer.

Belvoir Castle has already hosted four Belvoir Revisited events, including a 1940s Weekend in May, a celebration for the Queen’s Jubilee as well as a Steampunk weekend in June. This was followed by an English Civil War weekend in July.

The final Belvoir Revisited weekend will be a Medieval Re-enactment event on September 3 and 4.