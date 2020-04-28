Home   News   Article

National base in Grantham trains more than 1,000 military personnel for mobile testing units

By Graham Newton
Published: 11:27, 28 April 2020
 | Updated: 12:14, 28 April 2020

More than 1,000 military personnel are being trained at barracks in Grantham to operate mobile Covid-19 testing units.

The Prince William of Gloucester barracks on Somerby Hill has become a national training site aimed at training soldiers to set up and operate testing centres around the country.

The Ministry of Defence says 92 military and four non-military mobile testing unit teams will be trained at the Grantham barracks. Each team is made up of eight to 12 people.

