A group of young people participating in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme are hosting a charity fund-raiser.

The teenagers will be hosting a raffle and tombola on St Peter's Hill, Grantham, from 11am - 4pm tomorrow (Wednesday), to raise much needed funds for Mencap in Nottingham, a UK charity that works with people with a learning disability.

Myles Sadler, 16, is taking part in the scheme.

Teenagers are taking part in the NCS. (49849966)

The King's School pupil said: "One of the girls in our group volunteers for the charity and mentioned that they were underfunded and struggling due to the Covid pandemic and so we wanted to do something to help."

The NCS scheme is open to 16- and 17-year-old's and aims to help participants build social and life skills. Part of the course sees teams take part in social projects that aim to benefit the community, spending 30 hours putting them into action.

It was forced to cancel its annual summer programme last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.