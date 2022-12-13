National Gallery painting inspires Allington schoolchildren

Schoolchildren have taken inspiration from a painting in the National Gallery to come up with a range of creative ideas.

The children at Allington with Sedgebrook Church of England Primary School took part in the Take One Picture project run for primary schools by the London gallery.

Each year the gallery selects a picture that schools around the country put at the heart of their curriculum.

Allington schoolchildren with their work for the Take One Picture project.

This year’s chosen picture was “A Shipwreck in Stormy Seas” by Claude-Joseph Vernet.

After a great deal of discussion, each class took a different aspect of the painting and interpreted it in their own unique way using painting and collaging techniques, modelling, music and story writing.

To bring the project to a close, parents were invited into school to view a gallery of the children’s inspired work.