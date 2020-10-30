Prime Minister Boris Johnson could introduce national lockdown restrictions from next Wednesday, it was reported tonight.

The Times says the move would see everything except nurseries, schools, universities and essential shops close until December 1.

Boris Johnson is set to announce national lockdown restrictions

It reports the Prime Minister will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the measures.

Boris Johnson reportedly met with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove today, where he was shown data indicating the virus is 'out of control.'

A Government source told The Times no final decision had been made but that there was a feeling nationwide measures were now necessary.

The PM had previously resisted another national lockdown, warning it would 'be like Hotel California - with no end in site.'

But the apparent change of heart came after Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, warned ministers the virus was running out of control.

In other reports tonight, it was claimed a national lockdown could 'help save Christmas.'

Stringent measures now could allow restrictions could be relaxed to allow larger gatherings on Christmas Day, it was reported.

Tonight's developments come as documents from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) showed Covid was spreading significantly faster through England than even the government’s predicted worst-case scenario