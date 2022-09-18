National moment of reflection for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

People throughout the United Kingdom are being invited to take part in a national moment of reflection to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s state funeral will be held tomorrow (Monday, September 19), which has been designated as an additional bank holiday so that people can pay their respects.

Before this, a national moment of reflection will be held at 8pm today, when everyone in the UK will be invited to observe a one-minute silence.

The Queen’s coffin carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA

Communities may choose to organise their own gatherings in streets, parks or on village greens for the moment of reflection.

Alternatively, families may wish to step outside their homes to observe the silence at 8pm, as they did when showing support for the NHS and key workers during the pandemic.

Those living overseas are also encouraged to take part at 8pm their time.