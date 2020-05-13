Health bosses in Lincolnshire are confident their numbers are “pretty accurate” as national reports claim care home deaths involving coronavirus could be double the number stated.

The latest figures have revealed a further five deaths have been confirmed in Lincolnshire County Council-managed care homes, bringing the total to 59.

However, academics at the London School of Economics have suggested that using national data on deaths in care homes published by the Office of National Statistics the total could be more than double the official count. It would put Lincolnshire’s total at 118.