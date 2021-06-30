A senior officer who has overseen the establishment of a company to run the district council's leisure service has joined a national advisory body.

Karen Whitfield, South Kesteven District Council's head of leisure, was voted in as an executive member of the Chief Cultural and Leisure Officers Association which advises and supports senior public sector officers and, at a national level, promotes the best ways of providing local government leisure and cultural services.

Her membership was proposed by the chief executive of SKDC, Karen Bradford, and seconded by Phil Perry, the assistant director for Support Services and Partnerships for Boston Borough Council and East Lindsey District Council.

Karen Whitfield (48749214)

A delighted Karen said: “I am looking forward to taking an active role in the organisation. This will be a great opportunity to give South Kesteven a voice at national level and an opportunity to champion, support and advocate for best practice in the delivery of leisure and cultural services.”

Karen, who joined the council in 2019 and has 13 years’ experience in local government, was involved in setting up LeisureSK Ltd in January 2021.

The leisure team is now developing a Sport and Physical Activity Strategy for the district that aims to increase residents’ levels of physical activity and make it easier for more people to take part.

SKDC's cabinet member for leisure, Councillor Barry Dobson, said: “This is recognition of the hard work and dedication she has shown, not only in establishing LeisureSK Ltd and developing our leisure improvement plans, but also ensuring that our work has been promoted nationally.

“It provides SKDC with the opportunity to influence policy at a national level, which can only be for the good of this council and the district as a whole.”