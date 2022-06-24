Gardens are opening all across Lincolnshire to the public for the summer as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Two of these gardens include The Old House and Walnut Tree Cottage, both in Welbourn, and are offering a special combined admission charge.

The National Garden Scheme raises over £3 million every year for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes. It is the single largest benefactor to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie.

The Old House in Welbourn is a listed Georgian house with a formal front garden redesigned by Guy Petheram. Visitors can expect clipped laurel, lavender, roses, a herbaceous border and a small enclosed paved garden. There is an old summerhouse used for parties with a further small paved garden beyond it.

Refreshments are available at Welbourn Village Hall nearby but ice creams are on sale at the Old House. There is wheelchair access with some gravel throughout. Dogs are welcome on leads.

Walnut Tree Cottage, also in Welbourn at 6 Hall Lane, offers a peaceful half acre garden full of perennials planted in colour-themed borders. Winding paths surrounded by shrubs and climbing roses provide varied vistas and secluded seating areas. The roses, both old varieties and David Austin’s feature heavily with spectacular displays in June and July.

Limits on accessibility include gravel, narrow paths and some steps.

Local honey and bee products will be on sale, and a local metal sculptor will exhibit and sell in this garden. Nearby, Welbourn Blacksmith's shop and forge, dating from 1864 and still in full working order, will be open, with Friends of the Forge on hand to answer questions

Full details on all NGS gardens are available on the website: www.ngs.org.uk

Both of the Welbourn gardens are open on Sunday, July 3, from noon until 6pm and are offering a combined admission charge of £5 for the two gardens, with children having free admission.