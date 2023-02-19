Four wellbeing walks will be held in March around woods in the area.

Reconnecting Grantham, a partnership project between the National Trust and Woodland Trust, will be holding the walks on March 7, 16, 21, and 28, from 10am until midday.

These will take place around Londonthorpe Woods.

Londonthorpe Woods. Photo: Richard Faulks (37532717)

A spokesperson for the project said: "These walks are aimed to support positive mental health.

"Each of the sessions is a mixture of walks and activities, based around one or more of the five ways to wellbeing.

"It's a great way to meet new people and spend time in nature."

All walks will start at the Londonthorpe Woods car park on Five Gates Lane.

Each walk is around 3km to 5km, and people are advised to wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

To book a space on the walk email ReconnectingGrantham@woodlandtrust.org.uk.