Find out how families can enjoy a spring adventure with the National Trust in Easter.

The National Trust has announced what will be going on across its Lincolnshire venues - including Woolsthorpe Manor and Belton House - over the Easter break.

Belton House

Belton House. (62238575)

Families will get the chance to "spring into action" at Belton House and enjoy a trail through the gardens.

The house has 10 activities on offer, including locating animal footprints and working out who they belong to. There is also chance to take on the rabbit racecourse.

The trail costs £3 a child, which includes a chocolate egg to collect at the end.

The estate also offers endless playing opportunities, with the National Trust's largest outdoor adventure playground to play.

Parents can put their feet up in the indoor play area while the children discover a miniature version of Belton.

Wander through the Pleasure Grounds at Belton and delight in the colours of spring.

Visits to Belton should be pre-booked for the Easter holidays and this can be done on the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-house.

Woolsthorpe Manor

Discover the world of science at the manor over the Easter holidays in its science workshops, taking place on April 3, April 6, April 13 and April 14.

In the workshops, children will get the chance to make playdoh, bouncy eggs or even try making butter. These should be pre-booked as there is limited capacity.

Credit: James Dobson, Woolsthorpe Manor (55249849)

There is also the free alchemy trail running through the holidays to experience.

Families will also get the chance to take a step in the manor and discover more about Isaac Newton and where he was born.

Take a moment to marvel at the iconic apple tree where the apple fell upon Newton's head and he discovered gravity.

It is essential to get a photograph here.

There is no need to book a visit to the manor. The manor house will be operating a timed entry system and people will be given an entry slot on arrival.

To plan a visit go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/woolsthorpe-manor.

The Easter break runs from April 3 until April 16.