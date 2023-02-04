The National Trust is holding a number of activities to keep the whole family busy during half-term.

With half-term soon approaching, from Friday, February 11 until Sunday, February 19, there will be a number of activities put on to keep the kids entertained.

At Belton House there is the chance to tick off a few of the National Trust's '50 things to do before you're 11 and 3/4' by going along to the estate's outdoor trail.

Belton House. Photo: National Trust Images, Annapurna Mellor (61805408)

From playing pooh sticks, to going on a wintry adventure or getting to know a tree, there’s plenty of exploring to do.

If the sun decides to make an appearance then families can head down to the estate yard to have a play on the outdoor games equipment which include skittles, hula hoops, connect 4 and boules.

If anyone needs to escape the cold, then they can head into the ride indoor play and treat themselves to something from the Stable Café.

For a more relaxing time, take a walk through the parkland where they will see deer.

Time stands still at the lake, where you can discover the sights and sounds of nature by the Fishing Lodge.

Credit: James Dobson, Woolsthorpe Manor (55249849)

At Woolsthorpe Manor, parents and children can get a hands-on experience with some of Sir Isaac Newton's experiments in the science centre which includes looking at one of the blackest blacks and grab the holographic apple.

Visitors can also discover more about Newton's family on a free trail around the site and fill in his family tree.

To find out more about the half-term activities, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk.

Belton House is located on High Road, Belton, and Woolsthorpe Manor is located in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth.