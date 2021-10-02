The Grantham Association of the National Trust held its first meeting in many months at a new venue.

The association held its first meeting since the start of the pandemic at Manthorpe Church where a new church hall has been built. This will be the association’s meeting place but it was not quite ready for their first meeting although they were allowed to use the kitchen.

Around 50 members gathered in the church where they were treated to an afternoon tea which they took home.

The Grantham Association of the National Trust is now meeting at Manthorpe Church. At their first meeting at the church are, from left, Judith Davis, Doreen Hardy, Sandra Rosling, David Green, Paul Skelton, Terry Jones and John Jeffries. (51745062)

Publicity officer Sandra Rosling said: “This was our relaunch. There were lots of compliments about the hall and how good it was to be back. It’s a lovely hall and we were able to use the kitchen which makes things a lot easier.”

The new church hall in Manthorpe. (51815757)