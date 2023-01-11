The National Trust is looking for volunteers to work at Belton House, from driving the miniature train to welcoming visitors.

There are lots of opportunities to get involved in, whether it's getting up close and personal with the collection, welcoming visitors to the property, or lending a hand with activities happening on-site.

Charlotte Beaver, Volunteering and Community Officer at Belton House, said: “As a charity, we rely on volunteers to help us look after Belton and we appreciate any time and support they can give us.

The Belton House train. Photo: National Trust Images, Chris Lacey (61805406)

"Our volunteers come from a wide range of backgrounds, with different skills and talents, and there is no such thing as a ‘typical volunteer’.

"We’ve got some really exciting roles for 2023, such as mansion engagement, collections and conservation, and train drivers!

"There’s something for everyone at Belton, and full training and support is given.”

Belton House. Photo: National Trust Images, Annapurna Mellor (61805408)

The team at Belton is holding volunteering open days at the Old School Village Hall in Belton Village (NG32 2LW), to help people find out more. These will take place on:

Wednesday, January 18: 10.30am – 12pm

Wednesday, January 25: 6pm – 7pm

Saturday, January 28: 10.30am – 12pm

Wednesday, February 1: 6pm – 7pm

Saturday, February 4: 10.30am – 12pm

In the meantime, potential volunteers can email the team at belton@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01476 566116 with any questions.