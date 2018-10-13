National Trust members are set for a dedicated entrance to Belton House, near Grantham, following an increase in visitor numbers.

South Kesteven District Council has approved plans for an extended reception building so National Trust members can flow into the property without queuing with customers paying on the day.

The National Trust had told the council that the Grade 1-listed Belton House was one of its Top five attractions.

They said: “As a result of the increased offerings and the majestic nature of the property and landscape visitors’ numbers have increased and during hay days the numbers exceed the capacity of the existing entrance facility.”

The application argued the design of the extended building would not ‘look like an add-on’ and would not detract from Belton House as it already sat prominently within the location. The new area would include scan points for membership cards.

SKDC officers said the designs would not have ‘any greater impact’ on the setting and added a condition that building materials be the same.