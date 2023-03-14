Controversial plans for a one-way system at Belton House, using the Lion Gates as an entrance to the National Trust mansion, are being withdrawn.

The trust will go ahead with plans to improve its car park but says it is pulling the plug on plans to introduce a one-way system after consultation with highways, the parish council and the public.

Plans to create an all-weather car park are due to go ahead. It will fit the same footprint as the current car park and will be made of mesh and gravel to avoid the mud and water which prove a problem on the site.

Belton House is closed today. (62238575)

Ian Cooper, manager of Belton House, said: "We haven't taken the decision lightly. It's the right decision based on finding the balance between continuing with the submission and seeing what happens, and taking into account the concerns that have been raised and maintaining those community relationships."

Mr Cooper said that traffic data indicated that congestion would not be intensified and that road safety would not be compromised, but the National Trust did recognise concerns that were raised during the consultation.

Mr Cooper added: "It took months of discussion and consultation before we submitted the plan and it was deemed at the time the best option available. However, another key part of my responsibility is to build strong relationships with the community, so responding decisively and positively to the concerns that have been raised seemed the right thing to do.

The proposed all-weather car park at Belton House. Image: National Trust (62488335)

"In this case we met with parish councillors, we had a drop-in day, we met with district councillors and the concerns that have been raised lead me to think it is not the right time to put this application in."

Mr Cooper says Belton House is now working with statutory bodies to address the problems of traffic inside the property because of safety issues caused by the use of one entrance for vehicles to enter and leave the property.

A Facebook page opposing the plans was set up by local resident Paul Martin.

The muddy car park at Belton House. (62238912)

Following the withdrawal of the plans, Mr Martin said: "This is fantastic news for the people of Grantham and those who love the deer park.

"Not only will us Grantham residents see our roads less congested and polluted but we can also see that putting our views forward in a constructive and robust manner does harness results. The deer park will now also remain relatively unspoilt.

"I am sure we will continue to support Belton House but I strongly suggest the NT consult us locals before launching such plans in the future.

The Lion Gates (62238569)

"A big thank you to all the local residents who put time and effort in to this community effort."

Mr Cooper says he hopes that plans can be resubmitted and approved in time for work to start on the car park this year in time for winter.

The National Trust hopes that a much-improved car park together with new footpaths between the car park and the property and a new access hub will attract more visitors over the winter.