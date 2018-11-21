Celebration of different cultures at Grantham’s Jubilee Church Life Centre
More than 175 people from 22 different nations across Grantham, enjoyed getting to know each other at the annual Jubilee Church Life Centre’s ‘Celebrate the Nations’ event on Saturday.
Many of the party goers arrived in their national dress and brought along a variety of national dishes from around the world for fellow guests to try including curry's, traditional breads, lasagne and onion bajis.
Guests also listened to songs from China and England.
The Rotary Sunrise joined the guests and served drinks throughout the evening.
Youngsters enjoyed party games and had the opportunity to make new friends.
Project manager for the English Conversation Club, Hannah San Jose said: “Guests enjoyed sharing food and seeing adults, children and young people perform songs.
“This annual event helps to bring our community together and helps maintain old friendships and build new ones.”
The Peoples Health Trust also provided funding.
People’s Health Trust is an independent charity addressing health inequalities across Great Britain.
It works closely with each of the 51 society lotteries and makes grants using money raised by the society lotteries through The Health Lottery.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.