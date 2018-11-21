More than 175 people from 22 different nations across Grantham, enjoyed getting to know each other at the annual Jubilee Church Life Centre’s ‘Celebrate the Nations’ event on Saturday.

Many of the party goers arrived in their national dress and brought along a variety of national dishes from around the world for fellow guests to try including curry's, traditional breads, lasagne and onion bajis.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre welcomed people from 22 different nations to a party on Saturday. (5557641)

Guests also listened to songs from China and England.

The Rotary Sunrise joined the guests and served drinks throughout the evening.

Youngsters enjoyed party games and had the opportunity to make new friends.

Project manager for the English Conversation Club, Hannah San Jose said: “Guests enjoyed sharing food and seeing adults, children and young people perform songs.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre welcomed people from 22 different nations to a party on Saturday. (5557636)

“This annual event helps to bring our community together and helps maintain old friendships and build new ones.”

The Peoples Health Trust also provided funding.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre welcomed people from 22 different nations to a party on Saturday. (5557633)

People’s Health Trust is an independent charity addressing health inequalities across Great Britain.

It works closely with each of the 51 society lotteries and makes grants using money raised by the society lotteries through The Health Lottery.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre welcomed people from 22 different nations to a party on Saturday. (5557600)