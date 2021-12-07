A village has transformed a local nature trail with hundreds of baubles for the festive season.

Residents of Colsterworth came together on Sunday (December 5) for the annual 'bauble bombing' of the nature trail, based on the old railway line.

Hilary Winstanley has lived in Colsterworth for more than 30 years, and first started the tradition half a decade ago.

Credit: Maxine Skellett, part of the bauble trail (53526835)

She said: "I started it five or six years ago after I'd seen some pictures of people that had done yarn bombing.

"I don't know what made me think of baubles, and its just grown each year."

This year Hilary and the community had six boxes of baubles to decorate the trail with, which is approximately 300 ornaments, and people are invited to continue to add to the trail during the festive period.

Credit: Maxine Skellett, members of the community putting up the baubles (53526839)