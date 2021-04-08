Sniff out spring, colour by numbers and create a wild animal are just some of the different experiences families can enjoy on an adventure trail at Belton House near Grantham over the school holidays.

The National Trust is offering groups of up to six people or two households the chance to embrace the new season’s joys during the school holidays.

The nature-based sensory trail comprises ten activities around Belton’s gardens, with an activity sheet, pencil and chocolate egg reward.

Belton House (4138074)

Ellie Marrian, National Trust gardener, said: "If you’re looking after little ones this half term, Belton House is a great spot for enjoying some signs of spring.

"From drifts of daffodils and beds of colourful flowers to delicate blossom, Belton’s gardens are finally waking up after their winter sleep.

"Not only will you find nature-inspired activities on our adventure trail - every visit you make helps the Trust to carry on looking after this special local place for everyone to enjoy."

For those that want to make the most of their time outdoors, National Trust is inviting visitors to ‘go the eggstra mile’ in association with their longstanding partner, Sport England. At Belton, visitors can walk around the boating lake to receive a special certificate.

Spring is always a treat for the senses, whether you are listening to bird song, smelling flowers as they bloom or noticing blossom burst into colour.

For those who prefer to spend time at home, there are lots of activity packs available via www.nationaltrust.org.uk/Easter, to ensure no one misses out.

Trail information

Price: £3 per trail pack, plus normal admission applies.

Non-food alternative rewards are available for those with allergen/dietary requirements.

Trails will run from daily until 18th April 2021* subject to availability.

Dogs on short leads are welcome.

Pre-booking is required to visit Belton House. For details, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house.